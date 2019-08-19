Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,434,000 after acquiring an additional 163,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,789,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,428,000 after purchasing an additional 56,198 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 24.6% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,318,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,997,000 after purchasing an additional 260,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 861,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,514,000 after purchasing an additional 105,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.27. The company had a trading volume of 86,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $87.92 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.26 and its 200-day moving average is $103.26.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

