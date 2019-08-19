GeoCoin Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $775,992.00 and $180.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00706966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00026499 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00014725 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002340 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

