Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 10,028 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned 0.23% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $15,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,771,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 548.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,258,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,958 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,351,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 975,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,887,000 after acquiring an additional 228,822 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,986,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.12. 4,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,044. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26.

