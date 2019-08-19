Gilbert & Cook Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $568,121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 857.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,435,000 after buying an additional 3,129,050 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Fiserv by 144.4% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,850,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,878,000 after buying an additional 2,275,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 50.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,060,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after buying an additional 1,370,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 444.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,354,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,574,000 after buying an additional 1,105,887 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 371,429 shares in the company, valued at $33,038,609.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,120,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,911,500. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.71. 113,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,385,593. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.64. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $107.48. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

