Gilbert & Cook Inc. Invests $234,000 in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.02. 17,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,829. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $108.25 and a 52-week high of $179.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.73 and a 200-day moving average of $151.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 49,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $7,773,040.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $257,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 704,292 shares of company stock worth $120,725,479. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. Argus increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

