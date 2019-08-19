Gilbert & Cook Inc. Invests $339,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 911,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 375.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,544,000 after buying an additional 690,006 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 811,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,840,000 after buying an additional 23,385 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 264.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,415,000 after buying an additional 349,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,553,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DPZ stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.66. 15,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,258. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.55. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $231.28 and a one year high of $305.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $811.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $282.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. OTR Global cut shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.65.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

