Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,614,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,583,000 after acquiring an additional 57,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,647 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,554,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after acquiring an additional 115,780 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,249,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,855,000 after acquiring an additional 137,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 942,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,672,000 after acquiring an additional 39,467 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.17. 3,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,090. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $123.80 and a 12 month high of $166.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.28 and a 200 day moving average of $154.33.

