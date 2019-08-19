Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 737 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 0.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.66. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.93 and a fifty-two week high of $155.83.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

