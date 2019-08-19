GINcoin Market Cap Achieves $158,237.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. GINcoin has a total market cap of $158,237.00 and approximately $22,437.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,391.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.03 or 0.01886913 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.12 or 0.03052400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.59 or 0.00737219 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.10 or 0.00828739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00506414 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00134095 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 6,831,788 coins and its circulating supply is 6,831,778 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

