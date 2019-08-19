Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

GLOB has been the subject of several other reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Globant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $7.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.64. The company had a trading volume of 846,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.61. Globant has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $112.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. Globant had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 42.4% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth $29,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

