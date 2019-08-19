Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Trading Up 7.8%

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s stock price was up 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.79, approximately 236,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 354,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globus Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

