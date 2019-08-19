GoldMint (MNTP) Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $681,171.00 and approximately $306.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00003320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00265971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.37 or 0.01356850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023649 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00093552 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

