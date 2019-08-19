GPU Coin (GPU) Price Hits $0.0352 on Exchanges

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. GPU Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $385.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GPU Coin has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One GPU Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin Profile

GPU Coin (GPU) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. GPU Coin’s official website is nullex.io. GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin. The Reddit community for GPU Coin is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GPU Coin Coin Trading

GPU Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GPU Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GPU Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GPU Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

