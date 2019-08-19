Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.31

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 107554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,688. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Ellson acquired 18,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,632.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 213,400 shares of company stock worth $312,124 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000.

About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

