Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Buys 1,240 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 98.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.41. The stock had a trading volume of 607,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.58. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $203.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

