Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 34.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLTB. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 129,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $710,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 64.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $805,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.08. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,265. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

