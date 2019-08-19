Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises 1.7% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,149,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 5.5% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Paypal by 9.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.46. 3,404,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,068,190. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.60 and its 200-day moving average is $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.81.

In other news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,394.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $3,332,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 523,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,191,274.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,110 shares of company stock worth $10,264,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

