Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 4,235 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 303.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 211,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257,709. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $61.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

