Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,762 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $230.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

MCD stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,645. The company has a market cap of $165.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $156.56 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.85 and its 200-day moving average is $197.07.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

