Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 218.33 ($2.85).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Numis Securities boosted their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

GNC stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 205.50 ($2.69). 515,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 218.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 210.72. The stock has a market cap of $919.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160.90 ($2.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 231.60 ($3.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.77, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.