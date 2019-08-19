GREENE KING PLC/S (OTCMKTS:GKNGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.16

GREENE KING PLC/S (OTCMKTS:GKNGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GREENE KING PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.589 dividend. This is a positive change from GREENE KING PLC/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. GREENE KING PLC/S’s payout ratio is presently 70.24%.

About GREENE KING PLC/S (OTCMKTS:GKNGY)

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

