Greenline Partners LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Greenline Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,265 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 338,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 468,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $57.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,429.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,297,215. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.