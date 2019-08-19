Greenline Partners LLC Has $8.21 Million Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the quarter. Newmont Goldcorp makes up approximately 2.6% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 350.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $237,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $135,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,931,989.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,220 shares of company stock worth $3,389,483 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,853,869. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.