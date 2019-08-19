Greenline Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 108.4% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.92.

GS stock traded up $2.90 on Monday, hitting $202.32. 131,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,395. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $245.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

