GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSC) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSC) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.38, 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.