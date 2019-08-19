Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys 132 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.4% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,415,000. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 787,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 51,093 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3,254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 667,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,240,000 after purchasing an additional 647,157 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 526,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,929,000 after purchasing an additional 108,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,149 shares in the last quarter.

IYR traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $92.13. The stock had a trading volume of 560,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,757,083. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.41 and a fifty-two week high of $91.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average of $87.26.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

