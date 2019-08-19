GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 2,218 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $12,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 53.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,662. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.21. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $163.68.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan sold 5,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $688,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,420.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Forbis sold 501 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $68,927.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,422. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

