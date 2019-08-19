GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 34.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Vertical Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie set a $132.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.42.

Deere & Company stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.12. The company had a trading volume of 871,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,465. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $171.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $2,687,742.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

