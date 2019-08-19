GWM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 0.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in CME Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $571,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in CME Group by 609.0% in the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 122,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 105,468 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $136,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,971.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total transaction of $925,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,724.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,363 shares of company stock valued at $16,429,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.35. 28,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.44 and its 200 day moving average is $186.30. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $216.73.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

