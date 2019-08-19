GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 5.62% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RFEM traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,086. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $54.05 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.29.

