GWM Advisors LLC Has $18.62 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.1% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $18,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $791,000. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,059 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,460 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90.

