GWM Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

VCSH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.02. 294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,454. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.52. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 12 month low of $1,401.70 and a 12 month high of $1,575.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a boost from VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

