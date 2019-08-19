GWM Advisors LLC Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,717 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RODM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 494.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 222,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 184,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 252.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after buying an additional 287,185 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 362,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 216,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.07. 1,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,578. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

