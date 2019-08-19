GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 21,621 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,621 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.0% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,599,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94. The company has a market capitalization of $213.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

