Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

“Hancock Jaffe announced positive 90-day results from its animal feasibility for CoreoGraft, its off-the-shelf conduit for Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG).”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ HJLI opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.43% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

