Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAFC. TheStreet cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $551.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 52,675.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth about $221,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

