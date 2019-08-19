Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) received a $15.00 price target from investment analysts at Lake Street Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 199.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Harrow Health from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of HROW stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,742. Harrow Health has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $123.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 51.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $51,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 10,000 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,000 over the last three months. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at $113,000. H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 35.2% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

