HC Wainwright Raises Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Price Target to C$6.90

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from C$4.40 to C$6.90 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 292.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Corvus Gold from C$3.85 to C$3.75 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of KOR stock traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,282. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

