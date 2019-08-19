Head-To-Head Review: ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) & Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) and Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Helios Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. ZK International Group does not pay a dividend. Helios Technologies pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

ZK International Group has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helios Technologies has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ZK International Group and Helios Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZK International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Helios Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00

Helios Technologies has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.07%. Given Helios Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helios Technologies is more favorable than ZK International Group.

Profitability

This table compares ZK International Group and Helios Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZK International Group N/A N/A N/A Helios Technologies 10.91% 13.56% 7.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of ZK International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Helios Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Helios Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZK International Group and Helios Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZK International Group $54.88 million 0.40 $7.01 million N/A N/A Helios Technologies $508.05 million 2.61 $46.73 million $2.30 17.97

Helios Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ZK International Group.

Summary

Helios Technologies beats ZK International Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges. It also provides copper strip, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products. The company's products are used in various applications, including water and gas transmission within urban infrastructural development, residential housing development, food and beverage production, oil and gas exploitation, and agricultural irrigation. It offers its products under the Zhengkang trademark. The company also exports its products to Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures electronic control, display, and instrumentation solutions for recreational and off-highway vehicles, as well as stationary and power generation equipment; and electronic controller products. The company sells its hydraulic products primarily through value-add distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturer customers; and electronic products to original equipment manufacturer customers. It provides its products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation. Helios Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

