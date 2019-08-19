Head-To-Head Survey: HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) & Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of HomeStreet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HomeStreet and Old Second Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $507.66 million 1.24 $40.03 million $1.48 17.49 Old Second Bancorp $138.97 million 2.61 $34.01 million $1.12 10.82

HomeStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp. Old Second Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HomeStreet and Old Second Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 0 1 2 0 2.67 Old Second Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

HomeStreet currently has a consensus target price of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.77%. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.76%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than HomeStreet.

Volatility and Risk

HomeStreet has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 4.74% 4.74% 0.48% Old Second Bancorp 24.90% 15.20% 1.37%

Dividends

Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. HomeStreet does not pay a dividend. Old Second Bancorp pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats HomeStreet on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services. It also offers consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. This segment provides its products and services through bank branches, lending centers, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates single family residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. This segment is also involved in the sale of loans on a servicing-released and servicing-retained basis to securitizers and correspondent lenders. As of December 31, 2018, it had a network of 60 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 32 primary stand-alone home loan centers and 6 primary commercial lending centers. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

