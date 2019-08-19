HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Capitalization Achieves $233.98 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $233.98 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00007584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007009 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001021 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000573 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00064158 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,393,355 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

