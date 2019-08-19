HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HENKY shares. HSBC started coverage on HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of HENKY stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.95. 313,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,090. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

