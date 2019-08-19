Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will announce earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Hershey reported earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.77. The stock had a trading volume of 916,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,205. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.21 and its 200-day moving average is $127.11. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.09. Hershey has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $158.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

In other news, insider Todd W. Tillemans acquired 2,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.92 per share, with a total value of $259,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,228.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil acquired 1,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.14 per share, with a total value of $129,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $401,990 and sold 137,076 shares valued at $18,940,324. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Hershey by 0.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

