Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives $112.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Barclays raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.61. 22,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $81.82 and a 52 week high of $109.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.04.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $674,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,495.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 129.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

