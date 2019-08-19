Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.19. Histogenics shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 23,939 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Histogenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Histogenics in the second quarter valued at $6,541,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Histogenics by 505.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 592,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 495,096 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Histogenics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 11.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Histogenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Histogenics Corporation develops restorative cell therapies that would offer rapid-onset pain relief and restored function. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

