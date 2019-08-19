Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.59

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.59 and traded as low as $32.07. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 2,047 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

