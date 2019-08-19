Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Holdings Boosted by Vilas Fund LP

Vilas Fund LP boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Honda Motor accounts for 6.6% of Vilas Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vilas Fund LP’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 11.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 86.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 7.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 17.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Honda Motor stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,436. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $36.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.