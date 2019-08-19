Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02. Honeywell International posted earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

HON stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.86. 1,644,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.88. The firm has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

In other news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.