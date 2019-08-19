HOQU (HQX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $56,690.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $924,980.00 and approximately $56,690.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00262947 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.25 or 0.01332605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00092936 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000423 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit, HitBTC, Cobinhood and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

