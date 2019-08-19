Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.20. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 300 shares.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Houston American Energy stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 102,938 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Houston American Energy worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.